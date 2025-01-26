Browns Insider Believes Team Is Not Interested In 1 Top QB Prospect

The NFL draft prospect scene is buzzing with anticipation for Shedeur Sanders, who’s making waves despite an unconventional pre-draft approach.

Sanders recently met with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans, teams holding top draft positions, but with an unexpected twist – he won’t be participating in Shrine Bowl practices or the game itself.

Browns insider Tony Grossi raised eyebrows with his commentary, suggesting Cleveland’s lukewarm interest.

Grossi says that the absence of the Browns’ head coach and offensive coordinator at the Shrine Bowl speaks volumes.

He believes the team will likely wait to meet Sanders at the Combine, implying they aren’t going all-in on the prospect just yet.

“If the Browns don’t have their HC & OC at Shrine Bowl it tells me they are not that interested in Shedeur Sanders. Yes, they will meet at Combine. But if you’re really interested, you take advantage of EVERY oppy to interact with him.” Grossi wrote.

Standing tall at 6’2″, Sanders exudes confidence about potentially being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Currently training in Dallas alongside Miami’s Cam Ward, another top quarterback prospect, Sanders brings impressive credentials to the table.

His college performance is nothing short of remarkable.

The quarterback earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors with stats that demand attention.

Sanders led NCAA FBS in completion percentage at an extraordinary .740, ranked second in passing touchdowns with 37, and secured fourth place in passing yards, accumulating 4,134—numbers that certainly catch NFL scouts’ eyes.

