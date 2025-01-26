Analyst Predicts Browns Will Land Star WR This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns stand at a crucial juncture with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, confronted by a landscape filled with potential strategic options.

The team’s options, from choosing a franchise quarterback to possibly trading down, are equally intriguing and consequential.

TWSN analyst Steve Bradshaw has thrown a curveball into the draft speculation, suggesting an unexpected twist: the Browns could target star wide receiver DK Metcalf through a trade.

What seemed improbable a year ago now carries genuine momentum, driven by the Seattle Seahawks’ apparent shift towards younger offensive talent like 22-year-old Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Bradshaw’s analysis cuts right to the heart of the matter.

“Jerry Jeudy broke out this year as well, but he’s not your typical X receiver like Metcalf. At 6’1″ 193 lbs, Jeudy would be better off playing more routes out of the slot. Bolstering their wide receiver room with a proven receiver not only could help finally develop a quarterback, but if they hit big on that position, it could even lead to a playoff push,” he explained.

At 27, Metcalf might be approaching the tail end of his prime, which has sparked debate among critics.

Some argue the Browns should continue developing Cedric Tillman, who demonstrated flashes of potential in limited play this season.

However, when comparing Tillman’s promise to Metcalf’s proven production, the potential immediate impact is hard to overlook.

The imperative for the Browns is crystal clear: they need to provide their next quarterback with the best possible support system.

Deshaun Watson’s era has concluded, and Jameis Winston represents no long-term solution.

If Cleveland drafts a quarterback at No. 2 overall, throwing him into the NFL’s deep end without adequate offensive weapons would be strategically unwise.

