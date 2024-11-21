Browns Nation

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Browns Insider Makes Prediction About Nick Chubb’s Future

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason.

The team didn’t fare well this season, and the fans want change.

Then again, it’s not like this regime has been a total failure, and with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski recently getting contract extensions, their jobs might be safe.

With that in mind, the guys from the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” played ‘Rapid Fire’ with Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

They asked her to predict whether Stefanski, Berry, Nick Chubb, and Deshaun Watson would all be there next season.

Notably, she said “yes” to all of them.

For Chubb, she claimed that he’s a beloved member of the organization, so the team will do everything they can to bring him back.

That makes sense, mainly if they can get him at a discount.

There are some legitimate concerns about whether he’ll be able to get back to his former self after another major knee injury at his age.

Nevertheless, with everything he’s done for the organization, he’s earned the right to at least be there and prove that he still has something left in the tank.

As for Watson, she doesn’t see the team parting ways with him right now because of the steep financial implications it would have.

Chances are the team will continue to be stuck with Watson, but that doesn’t mean he has to be the starter.

If anything, they’re not going to get off the hook with his contract, regardless of whether he plays or not, so they might pursue someone who can put them in a position to win.

Browns Nation