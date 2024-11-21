Analyst Predicts Score Of Browns, Steelers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers were expected to be the worst team in the AFC North.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Browns were projected to be a playoff team, with some even thinking they had a chance to win the division.

Fast forward to today, and the tables have turned.

Both teams will square off for a primetime Thursday Night Football game.

With that in mind, former NFL player Ross Tucker dug deep into this matchup to share his predictions.

He talked about how great the Steelers usually are in primetime games, and he gave them the nod to win this one again.

Nevertheless, he doesn’t think it will be a blowout.

He doesn’t even think the Steelers will score many points, predicting a 20-17 triumph for Mike Tomlin’s squad.

“The Steelers are just so good in primetime games.”@RossTuckerNFL thinks Pittsburgh takes down Cleveland in tonight’s matchup:@DraftKings #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/EK4beWXojh — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) November 21, 2024

Oddsmakers currently have the Steelers as 3.5-point favorites, so they might feel the same about this contest.

On paper, the Steelers should have no trouble beating a team with a 2-8 record.

Also, given the Browns’ performance this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see plenty of Steelers fans in attendance.

Then again, divisional games are always a toss-up, and anything can happen.

On top of that, the Browns have been much more competitive in divisional rivalry games.

As much as Jameis Winston is a volatile player who can turn the ball over in bunches, he can also pick apart defenses with his arm occasionally.

