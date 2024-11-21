Browns Nation

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Analyst Predicts Score Of Browns, Steelers Game

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: A general view as Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Pittsburgh Steelers were expected to be the worst team in the AFC North.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Browns were projected to be a playoff team, with some even thinking they had a chance to win the division.

Fast forward to today, and the tables have turned.

Both teams will square off for a primetime Thursday Night Football game.

With that in mind, former NFL player Ross Tucker dug deep into this matchup to share his predictions.

He talked about how great the Steelers usually are in primetime games, and he gave them the nod to win this one again.

Nevertheless, he doesn’t think it will be a blowout.

He doesn’t even think the Steelers will score many points, predicting a 20-17 triumph for Mike Tomlin’s squad.

Oddsmakers currently have the Steelers as 3.5-point favorites, so they might feel the same about this contest.

On paper, the Steelers should have no trouble beating a team with a 2-8 record.

Also, given the Browns’ performance this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see plenty of Steelers fans in attendance.

Then again, divisional games are always a toss-up, and anything can happen.

On top of that, the Browns have been much more competitive in divisional rivalry games.

As much as Jameis Winston is a volatile player who can turn the ball over in bunches, he can also pick apart defenses with his arm occasionally.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation