Browns Insider Ponders A Massive Trade

The Cleveland Browns will not have much to do during the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.

Their first pick is not until the third round, but that does not mean they will not be active in the trade market.

One player that might be available for trade is Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young.

He was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, yet the Commanders decided not to pick up his fifth-year option.

That surprised many as Young was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

But he has only played 12 games in the past two seasons.

Washington must think his injury concerns are not worth paying him the $17 million it would cost next year.

The Browns could try and jump in to acquire Young at a discounted price.

Hayden Grove stepped in to offer a hypothetical trade of Jedrick Wills for Young.

Jed Wills for Chase Young, who says no? https://t.co/HQky5Io8em — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) April 26, 2023

This would be an interesting deal as the Commanders could benefit from getting another offensive lineman.

Willis and Young were both selected in the 2020 draft, and Willis’ fifth-year option is still available to be picked up.

Both players could benefit from a change of scenery, and it will be interesting if either team is taking calls.

For the Browns, they have spent most of their offseason improving their defensive line.

So trading their starting left tackle for another defensive lineman may not make much sense.

Still, Young seems like an interesting buy-low candidate and someone that should intrigue the Browns.