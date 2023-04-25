Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Have A Concerning Amount Of Draft Capital Over Next 2 Drafts

The Browns Have A Concerning Amount Of Draft Capital Over Next 2 Drafts

By

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The NFL Draft is a time when the Cleveland Browns can add youth to their roster.

Also, the draft is the best way to create a championship-level roster.

Yet, some teams seemingly value the draft less than others.

The Browns are one team that is not known for drafting well.

All the years of looking for a franchise quarterback have come back to bite them.

So the Browns decided to trade for their franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson before last season.

In doing so, they had to give up a lot of draft capital.

Now, the Browns will not have many draft picks over the next two drafts.

According to Timo Riske, the Browns are last in draft capital over the next two drafts.

It is always a concern when you do not have the opportunity to add young players to your roster.

In the upcoming 2023 draft, the Browns’ first selection is not until the third round.

But, if Watson turns into the star player that many Browns fans hope for, then it will be worth it.

Having a good quarterback is everything in the NFL.

Cleveland has not had one in a very long time.

All you can hope is that the Browns make the most of their two third-round sections.

You can find starting-caliber players in the third round, and that should be the goal for the Browns.

The Browns have to make the most of the limited number of picks they have over the next two drafts.

Finding a steal at some point could be franchise-changing.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

cleveland browns draft

2 Browns Players Likely On The Roster Bubble After The Draft

2 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

2 Browns Players Who Could Be Traded During The NFL Draft

23 hours ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns Analyst Shares 1 Belief About Their Draft Plans

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Myles Garrett Hopes Browns Can Follow 1 Team's Recipe For Success

1 day ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Defensive Back

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Deshaun Watson

NFL Insider Reveals How Deshaun Watson Could Impact C.J. Stroud's Draft Stock

2 days ago

Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns and Jacob Phillips #50 celebrate a defensive play during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Linebackers

2 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Defensive Line

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Tight Ends

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On A Possible Kareem Hunt Return

4 days ago

Guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates the Browns win over the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Has Made An Impressive Donation To His Old High School

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Hints At Adding More To 1 Position Group In Draft

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Myles Garrett Has A Proposal For Pro Bowl Games

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Cleveland Mayor Weighs In On Idea Of New Browns Stadium

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Gives An Update On His Injured Toe

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Opens Up On Lamar Jackson's Contract Demands

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Makes A Big Claim Ahead Of 2023 Season

6 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns signs autographs after their 19-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns HC Clears The Air On Greg Newsome Rumors

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Comments On Jalen Hurts' New Contract

7 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Star Comments On Tragic Chris Smith News

7 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper Reveals He Underwent Offseason Surgery

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Former Browns Player Passes Away At The Age Of 31

1 week ago

tim couch

Fans React To Browns' Anniversary Of NFL Draft Return

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 and Michael Dunn #68 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a touchdown scored by Chubb during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Beef Up Their Roster With Michael Dunn Re-Signing

1 week ago

2 Browns Players Likely On The Roster Bubble After The Draft

No more pages to load