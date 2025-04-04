Browns Insider Predicts Which Player Team Will Draft At No. 2

The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here, and there have been many debates about who the first five picks will be.

While all five of the first teams on the clock are mentioned during these conversations, the Cleveland Browns are the most popular team.

The Browns have a difficult decision to make, not only about what player they are going to select, but what position they’ll pursue.

With many gaps on their roster, the Browns could go in several directions, including quarterback, edge rusher, cornerback, or wide receiver, which have been the four most common positions for them throughout this process.

There was a lot of traction for the Browns to draft a quarterback early, especially when their draft slot was first solidified, but lately, analysts believe they’re going in a different direction.

Writer Jason Lloyd gave his two cents in a recent conversation on 92.3 “The Fan,” indicating that Travis Hunter is the team’s best bet.

“If I had to sit here right now and submit a mock draft, who do I think the Browns are going to take at 2, it would be Travis Hunter,” Lloyd said.

Hunter is viewed by many as the most talented and most athletic player in the draft, as he played cornerback and wide receiver in college.

He’s the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for a reason, and he certainly gave plenty of examples to prospective teams on why he will be a great player at the NFL level.

With pressing needs at WR and DB moving forward, the Browns could test him out as a two-way player or assign him to one position over another, giving them plenty of options as they head into the future.

