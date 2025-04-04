Analyst Names Browns’ Ideal Top 2 Picks In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to turn their franchise around or at least lay the foundation to do so.

The 2025 NFL Draft features more than enough talent to get the organization back on track.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Chad Reuter shared his thoughts on what the Browns should do.

First, he thinks they should take Travis Hunter out of Colorado.

Then, if he’s available by the time they’re back on the clock, they should go with Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr.:

“Cleveland does not appear to be a quarterback away from competing in the AFC, but the Browns can secure a true star by selecting Hunter, an elite offensive and defensive playmaker. Conerly would be an outstanding Friday night pickup, considering Jedrick Wills has not re-signed and Jack Conklin has only played 34 games over the past four seasons,” Reuter said.

Hunter has been deemed as either the best or second-best prospect in this class, with Abdul Carter being the only challenger for that distinction.

He could give the team a huge offensive boost next to Jerry Jeudy, and with the team’s big need for pass-catchers, he could make an impact right out of the gate.

The Browns could also play him sparingly on defense, with another star like Denzel Ward mentoring him.

That would also leave the door open for them to find a trade suitor for Greg Newsome II.

As for Conerly, it’s hard to believe he will slip that much, but if that’s the case, the Browns could solve their second-biggest need.

He’s an absolute stud of an offensive lineman, and he was almost impossible to move during his days with the Ducks.

The Browns need to add talent and youth to their offensive line, and Conerly can do an outstanding job of keeping whoever they get at quarterback out of harm’s way.

NEXT:

Mike Mayock Warns Browns Of Worrisome QB Scenario