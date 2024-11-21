Browns Insider Reveals If The Team Would Have Interest In Travis Hunter

At this rate, the Cleveland Browns will likely have a top-three pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

As such, they can be in a position to attract generational talent at the top of the board.

Travis Hunter is projected to be the first player taken.

However, depending on which team gets the No. 1 pick, his teammate Shedeur Sanders may also go first overall.

With that in mind, Tony Rizzo asked Browns insider Tony Grossi to share his thoughts on the Browns’ assessment of Hunter.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi guessed that if Andrew Berry stays there and makes all decisions, he will likely trade down.

Would @TonyGrossi be into the Browns drafting Travis Hunter? He's not so sure right now… pic.twitter.com/0Qa2Bpc4OK — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 21, 2024

As great a prospect as Hunter is at both wide receiver and cornerback, Grossi thinks the Browns’ GM would instead trade down and still get a quarterback prospect like Cam Ward and additional draft capital for this and next year.

That makes sense.

Hunter is an elite prospect, but he’s unlikely to be a two-way player at the next level.

As good as he can be as a wideout, the Browns desperately need a quarterback, even if they’re stuck with Deshaun Watson for another season.

Multiple teams will be all over Hunter, and if Sanders goes first to another place and the Browns have the No. 2 pick, they would have a lot of leverage to finally recoup some of the many assets they had to give up to get Watson in the first place.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Receives Notable Honor From PFF