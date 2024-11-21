Myles Garrett Receives Notable Honor From PFF

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the season most analysts thought they’d have.

Nevertheless, through thick and thin, even in the losses, one thing has been constant and positive: Myles Garrett’s performances.

According to Pro Football Focus, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been the best pass rusher this season.

At 92.6, he has the highest grade among players in his position (via PFF CLE Browns).

1. Myles Garrett – 92.6 The highest-graded pass rushers this season:https://t.co/wiWfiraVZ8 — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 21, 2024

Garrett is an unstoppable force off of the line of scrimmage.

His numbers might not be as impressive, but that’s usually because he’s dealing with double or triple teams, and offensive linemen constantly grab him, yet they’re rarely flagged for holding.

Through ten games, the former No. 1 pick has logged 21 solo tackles, 7.0 sacks, and has forced two fumbles.

He’ll get a chance to show why he’s the reigning Defensive Player of the Year when another prime pass-rusher is in town on Thursday night.

Recently, Garrett stirred the pot a little by clapping back at T.J. Watt’s comments over feeling snubbed about the award last season.

Even if the numbers don’t always support this, Garrett is still the most dominant defensive force in the league, and that will continue until proven otherwise.

