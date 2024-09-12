Browns Insider Reveals Who Is To Blame For Loss To Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns didn’t live up to the expectations in the season opener.

It’s not that they couldn’t lose to a good team like the Dallas Cowboys, but they didn’t seem to be on the same level at all.

When asked her thoughts about the loss, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot stated there were plenty of people to blame for it.

Talking on The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, Cabot put 25% of the blame on Deshaun Watson, 25% of the blame on the coaches, 25% on his coaching staff, and 25% on the scheme.

Browns Beat Writer @MaryKayCabot gives her thoughts on who's to blame for the Browns' meltdown against the Cowboys #DawgPound "I give about 25% to Deshaun, 25% to the coaches, 25% to his supporting cast, and another 25% to the scheme."

She praised Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer for the game plan he put together, adding that Micah Parsons was a man on a mission who was looking to prove that he was the best pass-rusher and defensive end in the entire game of football.

Cabot also pointed out the fact that the Browns started a player who had never started a game at left tackle before.

More than that, she thinks Deshaun Watson wasn’t even mentally all there.

On top of running a new offense and coming off a season-ending injury, Watson’s body language was way off, and it seemed like he wasn’t that emotionally invested in the game.

That’s more than understandable, all things considered.

Then again, the team has suffered more than enough because of this situation.

The coaching staff needs to make sure to have their guys ready to perform regardless of the situation or the opponent, even if that means considering making a change at quarterback.

