Saturday, April 20, 2024
Browns Insider Sends A Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson’s shoulder injury and rehab are the hottest topics this week for the Browns.

In addition to Watson taking the podium Tuesday, both head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have addressed the player’s rehab and progress thus far.

But the real question Browns fans are asking is if the player can return to an elite level, one worthy of the first-round draft picks Cleveland sacrificed to acquire him from the Houston Texans.

On the “Orange And Brown Talk” Podcast, The Plain Dealer sports reporter Mary Kay Cabot addressed that question along with co-host (and fellow reporter) Dan Labbe.

Labbe posted the podcast to Twitter to share Cabot’s analysis that a healthy Watson will once again be an elite NFL quarterback.

Cabot compared his layoff factor – Watson has played in only 12 games over the past two seasons – to that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

The Seattle signal caller has been prolific with the Seahawks, proving that quarterbacks can play at a high level despite significant time on the sidelines.

Cabot’s caveat to the prediction is if Watson can be fully healthy this season.

The analyst noted that Watson produced flashes of brilliance last season when healthy, naming two November games against the Cardinals and the Ravens as times when Watson was healthy last season.

Cabot named Watson’s field vision, instincts, and arm strength as reasons why the quarterback can be elite again.

Labbe added that his mobility also allows Watson to become a top-10 quarterback for Cleveland this season.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

