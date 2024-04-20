Browns Nation

Saturday, April 20, 2024
Analyst Names Two OL Prospects Browns Could Target

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland has made multiple changes to their offensive line this offseason, moves that mostly added depth to the roster.

Could the Browns use the upcoming draft for other offensive linemen to add to their roster?

That’s the question NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund provided answers to in a recent video.

The Cleveland Browns’ official Twitter account shared a video Friday as Frelund named two offensive linemen to consider in what the analyst called the “best” offensive draft she has covered for the NFL Network.

BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia was the first offensive lineman Frelund named, a tackle that has significant upside according to the analyst.

Suamataia is 6-feet-6 and 326 pounds, and the athlete has played both right and left tackle for the Cougars.

Frelund noted Suamatia is a second-round prospect and could be available at the No. 54 pick that Cleveland currently possesses.

A third-round prospect Frelund liked for the Browns is offensive lineman UConn’s Christian Haynes, a 6-feet-3 senior that could be available at the No. 85 draft pick.

Frelund noted that Haynes is considered an undersized guard prospect, but the athlete has good footwork and a low center of gravity to boost his value.

Haynes ranked above average by the NFL’s scouting report as he had four year’s experience starting for the Huskies.

The Browns announced on Thursday that veteran lineman Germain Ifedi had signed with the team after former tackle Justin Murray retired earlier in the week.

Cleveland also traded away offensive tackle Leroy Watson last week, acquiring a seventh-round draft pick from Tennessee in exchange for the veteran.

NEXT:  Video Shows Jameis Winston Putting In Offseason Work With New Receivers
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation