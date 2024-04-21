Browns Insider Shares Intriguing Mock Draft Results

While much of the 2024 NFL Draft coverage focuses on the first-round picks, little attention has been given to the later rounds and who each team could select after the first day.

The Cleveland Browns are one of three teams this year without a first-round draft selection, joining the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans as NFL franchises that will wait until the second day of the draft to make a selection.

Browns insider Ashley Bastock provided insight into who the team might target on the second and third day of this year’s draft.

She posted on Twitter her mock draft using a PFF draft simulation model, revealing who the Browns could take in rounds two, three, and five.

Went through the PFF Mock draft simulator again with the #Browns first three picks: https://t.co/rUvUPniLSQ — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) April 19, 2024

Bastock’s first prediction was the No. 54 pick, suggesting the Browns will take Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske with their second-round selection.

At 6-feet-4 and 292 pounds, Fiske is an undersized prospect at this position, Bastock noted.

But Fiske’s high football IQ and strong NFL Combine showing make him a good candidate to compete for playing time at the next level.

In round three, Bastock’s mock draft simulation took another Florida State product in wide receiver Johnny Wilson at No. 85.

Wilson has rare size for a wide receiver at 6-feet-7 and 237 pounds.

Despite his tall stature, Wilson displays agile moves and good footwork, Bastock surmised.

The final pick from Bastock’s simulator was No. 156 in round five, taking UCLA’s defensive athlete Gabriel Murphy.

Murphy is projected as an outside linebacker in the NFL, but he played as a defensive end in college.

