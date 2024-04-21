Browns Nation

Sunday, April 21, 2024
Analyst Names 3 TE Prospects To Complement David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku
David Njoku (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku enjoyed his best season as a professional athlete in 2023.

The seventh-year player caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns – all career highs – as he led the Browns receiving corps in catches and receiving touchdowns.

While Njoku is only 28 years old and playing at an extremely high level, should Cleveland target another tight end to pair with the former first-round pick in 2024?

Analyst Lance Reisland believes an explosive option behind Njoku would benefit the Browns’ passing game and give Cleveland depth the team currently does not have with back-ups Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Jordan Akins, and Giovanni Ricci.

The analyst named Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders, Penn State’s Theo Johnson, and TCU’s Jared Wiley in a The Plain Dealer article Reisland shared via Twitter.

Reisland likes Sanders’ ability to run after the catch as the 6-feet-4, 245-pound athlete caught 39 receptions for 607 yards and two touchdowns last season in Austin.

Sanders ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash time during the NFL Combine in February, showcasing decent speed for a player of his size.

Johnson has a similar physique at 6-feet-6 and 259 pounds.

Last season, Johnson caught 32 passes for 325 yards and six touchdowns as a Nittany Lion.

Reisland noted Johnson is not able to garner significant yards after catches, but the prospect was an upgrade at blocking versus Sanders and a versatile athlete.

Wiley caught Reisland’s eye as a 6-feet-6, 253-pound prospect that creates space between himself and his defender.

In 2023, Wiley finished with 47 receptions, 520 yards, and eight touchdowns with TCU.

Reisland believes Wiley may be the best value for the Browns as he is a better all-around tight end prospect.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why There's No 'Rush' To Name Play-Caller
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation