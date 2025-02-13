Browns Make Bold QB Selection In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns will look for a quarterback in the NFL Draft.

Of course, they could take the usual route and use their first-round pick to get their guy.

That would put them in a position to land either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.

Nonetheless, some believe they will wait until the latter rounds of the NFL Draft to do so.

Notably, that includes NFL.com’s Chad Reuter.

In his latest mock draft, he has the Browns going with WR/CB Travis Hunter at No. 2.

Then, they would take Quinn Ewers at No. 33.

Two years ago, the Texas Longhorns standout looked like a lock to be an NFL superstar, but his draft stock has taken a big hit ever since.

He’s very good in the pocket and is the kind of quarterback who will never hesitate to sling the football down the field when given an ounce of space.

He also has decent touch, and he can extend plays and scramble around the pocket.

Ewers also excelled at making throws between the numbers, showcasing strong anticipation and ball placement.

On the downside, he hasn’t been the most consistent player, and while he’s gotten away with some erratic decisions in college, the pros won’t be as forgiving.

He has to take better care of the football, and risk management has never been one of his most notorious strengths.

Durability is also a concern for him, as he has missed several games multiple times throughout his college career.

