Browns Insider Urges Team To Draft Ohio State Playmaker

The Cleveland Browns have a bird’s-eye view of some of college’s top prospects as the franchise is a short distance from Columbus.

Cleveland has drafted several Ohio State players over the past decade, selecting Denzel Ward, Dawand Jones, and Mike Hall Jr., to name a few of the former Buckeyes roaming the Browns’ sideline.

Could another Ohio State player be on his way to Cleveland this spring?

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes that could be the case.

Grossi shared his thoughts about whom Cleveland should select in the upcoming draft, promoting wide receiver Emeka Egbuka as a target for the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“An Ohio State receiver with size, great hands, speed, good-route running, production at a high level. I mean, what’s not to like?” Grossi said.

After his successful career at Ohio State, Egbuka could become the next great Buckeye wide receiver at the next level.

The wide receiver helped his school win a national championship last season, hauling in 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024.

3+ minutes of Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka cooking on All-22 to the greatest song of all time. • Safest prospect in the Draft. But make no mistake, the ceiling is NOT limited. Immediate impact player in the NFL. Hope you enjoy… pic.twitter.com/dj8Shnj1am — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) March 15, 2025

For his Buckeye career, Egbuka caught 205 passes for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Egbuka started his Ohio State career as a returner, averaging 29 yards per kickoff return during the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-1 player projects to be a first-round pick, meaning he would either need to fall to the Browns to start the second round, or Cleveland would have to trade up to select him in the first round.

He could become the fifth Ohio State wide receiver drafted in the first round over the past four years, joining Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

