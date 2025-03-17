Analyst Names ‘Biggest Move’ Browns Have Made This Offseason

The NFL’s free agency period is a perfect opportunity for franchises to make splashy moves during the offseason.

Big-time trades and free agent signings were seemingly made every day as teams looked for opportunities to improve their roster ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Cleveland was not one of those franchises, however.

Although the Browns made multiple moves last week, few – if any – of Cleveland’s transactions moved the needle, according to analyst Tyler Sullivan.

Sullivan revealed his thoughts on the Browns’ offseason moves thus far, noting that Cleveland’s largest development was the ability to re-sign the team’s superstar defensive end.

“The biggest move for Cleveland so far has been being able to retain Myles Garrett. After a public trade request, the two sides were able to come together on a contract that makes Garrett the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. Keeping such an important figure is monumental for the Browns, but they also need to add to get out of the doldrums,” Sullivan said.

Cleveland was not expected to be a big player in the free agency marketplace this offseason due to the team’s salary cap situation.

Retaining Garrett was a priority after the defender went public with his displeasure and requested a trade to another franchise.

Re-signing the defensive end wasn’t the only move Cleveland made during the official first week of the 2025 NFL season.

Sullivan noted the team’s other acquisitions as “intriguing” additions, calling the Browns’ signing of Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and defensive tackle Maliek Collins sensible moves to improve the defense.

The analyst also called the Browns’ trade for quarterback Kenny Pickett a “savvy” move.

