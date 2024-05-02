Browns Invite Intriguing QB To Rookie Camp

In less than eight days, the Cleveland Browns will host their 2024 rookie camp, bringing in the team’s six draft picks along with nine undrafted free agents the team announced earlier this week.

Although other individuals are certain to arrive for the three-day event, the newest addition to this list is one of the most intriguing prospects Cleveland is hosting next weekend.

Browns insider Noah Weiskopf posted on Twitter that the team has invited Northern Colorado quarterback Jacob Sirmon to Cleveland’s rookie camp.

#Browns invited Northern Colorado quarterback Jacob Sirmon to participate in their rookie minicamp on May 10-12. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 1, 2024

Sirmon is an intriguing prospect due to his varied stops along his college journey.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback started his collegiate career by signing with the Washington Huskies, playing there for two seasons in a backup role with only three pass attempts over that span.

In 2021, Sirmon headed across the country and landed at Central Michigan, a destination where the athlete completed 61 percent of his passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns.

Again after his limited role at CMU, Sirmon headed back west to play for the FCS Northern Colorado Bears.

There, Sirmon played his final two collegiate seasons and completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,850 yards.

Sirmon also had 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his time with the Bears.

Cleveland revamped their quarterback room this offseason, adding former Buccaneers and Saints quarterback Jameis Winston to their roster.

The Browns also inked a deal with former Ravens backup Tyler Huntley this offseason.

Beyond the presumed starter in Deshaun Watson, Cleveland also has last season’s fifth-round draft pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson on its roster for the 2024 season.

NEXT:

Browns Defender Shares Clear Reaction To Greg Newsome Contract Update