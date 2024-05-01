Browns Defender Shares Clear Reaction To Greg Newsome Contract Update

The Cleveland Browns had the best defense in the NFL last season, finishing the season ranked first in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed.

A trio of cornerbacks – Martin “MJ” Emerson Jr., Greg Newsome II, and Denzel Ward – are largely responsible for the latter statistic thanks to the group’s ability to be lockdown coverage corners in Cleveland’s man-to-man defensive scheme.

While Emerson and Ward remain under contract for multiple years, Newsome was on his fourth and final year of the rookie deal he signed after the Browns drafted the cornerback with their first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, Cleveland announced the team had exercised Newsome’s fifth-year option, and Emerson shared his supportive response to the news on Twitter.

Emerson used emojis to thank the Browns for exercising Newsome’s fifth-year option.

In his third year, Emerson is also under his rookie pact with the Browns until 2025 and will be in a similar position next year as Newsome was before the team picked up his fifth-year option.

Newsome’s extension is a one-year deal worth $13.3 million in guaranteed money.

Ward is the elder statesman of the young trio and is currently on the second season of a five-year deal with the Browns.

Previously, Ward voiced his support for Newsome’s extension during the team’s press conferences to begin offseason activities two weeks ago.

Emerson led the trio in total tackles last season with 59, finishing fourth overall on the team.

Combined, these corners deflected 39 passes while making eight interceptions for Cleveland’s defense last season.

