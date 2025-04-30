Browns Invited Interesting Kicker Prospect To Rookie Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns need to address their kicker position.

Dustin Hopkins was not good at all at the end of last season, and given how crucial the position is and how much competition there is, his job shouldn’t be safe.

With that in mind, the Browns invited an intriguing prospect to their rookie minicamp.

As announced by the Appalachian State Football program account on X, Michael Hughes will try to earn a spot on the team during the event.

Back in 2023, the Browns traded a seventh-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft to get Hopkins.

It seemed like the Browns had gotten the best end of the deal at first, as Hopkins was spectacular in 2023 and even earned a very lucrative contract extension.

The veteran converted on 91.7% of his field goal attempts in his first season with the team while also knocking down 92.3% of his PATs.

Then, those numbers plummeted all the way to 66.7% on his field goals and 85% on his PATs last season.

Kevin Stefanski and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone voiced their support for the veteran kicker, and even though he missed some time with injuries, they made it loud and clear that he was still their guy.

Now, with the season on the horizon, the team needs to keep all its options open.

Last season was a lost cause after a dreadful start, but they can still compete at a high level in 2025, and that will require everybody to do their jobs.

