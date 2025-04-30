Insider Reveals Potential Worrisome Scenario In Browns’ QB Room

There’s a saying in football that says, “If you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback.”

What this saying means is that if a team isn’t committed to one quarterback over another, it can lead to a disjointed offense and confusion for everyone involved.

A recent example of that is what the Pittsburgh Steelers tried to do with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson in 2024.

The Steelers were not able to find consistency in their offense, which led to frustration within their building.

The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks on their roster heading into the 2025 campaign, which could put them in a similar situation.

Deshaun Watson isn’t expected to play much, if at all, leaving four options for the team’s starter in Week 1.

At this point, there’s no clear indication of who the team wants under center, as they’ll have to go through training camp and the preseason to figure that out.

However, as Mike Florio mentioned in a recent segment on 92.3’s “The Fan,” the Browns need to do whatever they can to choose the right guy from the jump, or this locker room could turn south quickly.

“If whoever the starter is doesn’t get it done, you’re going to have a group that’s rolling their eyes, and rumbling and saying the other guy should be the one who plays,” Florio said.

With two rookies in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and two veterans in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco as potential starters, the Browns have a lot of work to do leading up to this season.

Choosing incorrectly might be catastrophic for their team’s odds of making the playoffs, especially in a crowded AFC North led by the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

