Browns Just Earned Draft Grade Every Fan Wanted To See

The Cleveland Browns came into the draft with a clear direction and nailed this draft. They had two glaring holes at offensive tackle and wide receiver heading into Draft Day. The front office fixed that problem right away with their first two selections.

It was an overall great few days for the Browns, who continued to make intelligent moves throughout the draft.

They made the most of it and earned themselves an A-grade, according to CBS Sports.

Cleveland wanted to come out of the first round with an offensive lineman and a receiver, and it did just that. And then it repeated the feat on Day 2. Shoring up the line is a necessity if the Browns are ever to develop a franchise quarterback. Renner said they got the cleanest offensive line prospect in the draft in Spencer Fano, and then they grabbed Austin Barber three rounds later and Parker Brailsford in Round 5. That’s one box checked. Surrounding said quarterback with playmakers is also a non-negotiable. Enter KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Box No. 2 is also checked,” Carter Bahns wrote.

The Browns added two legitimate Day-1 starters in offensive tackle Spencer Fano and Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion with their first two selections. They added another wideout to their room with Denzel Boston out of Washington in the second round.

This gave the front office the freedom to focus on drafting depth at other positions the rest of the way. Some notable picks include center Parker Brailsford, linebacker Justin Jefferson, and quarterback Taylen Green. All of those picks came in the fifth round or later. It’s always a gamble with late-round picks, but the Browns at least added depth in some much-needed areas.

It’s worth noting that Cleveland added two tight ends in Joe Royer (Cincinnati) and Carsen Ryan (BYU) with two of their three final picks. The Browns focused their second half of the draft on adding depth at weaker positions. Obviously, not every player is going to become an impact player, but a handful of these picks might be able to help Cleveland right away.

Overall, Cleveland added solid players to help right now and good developmental projects.

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Analyst Reveals What Taylen Green Means For The Browns' QB Room