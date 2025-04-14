Browns Land 2 Promising Prospects In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns need to add more youth to their ranks.

They desperately need a young quarterback to build around for the future, and they also need a playmaker on offense.

Fortunately for them, they can address all of those needs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi shared his updated Mock Draft, and he believes the Browns will get their playmaker in Travis Hunter at No. 2 and then their next quarterback in Jaxson Dart at No. 33:

“The draft’s most dynamic player should begin his career as Browns WR2 and CB4,” wrote Grossi.

That’s one of the best possible scenarios for the Browns.

Nevertheless, Dart has been a quick and notorious riser in this year’s pre-draft process, so he might not be available by the time they’re back on the clock.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could take him late in the first round, and that would clearly change the plans for Andrew Berry and company.

Even so, they might have an insurance policy.

They’ve also reportedly kept tabs on Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Louisville’s Tyler Shough, both of whom might be available at No. 33 if Dart is no longer there.

Most signs point to the team going with Hunter with their first-round selection.

And while some would rather see the team taking their quarterback earlier, this class isn’t that rich at the position.

The talent gap between the first and second rounds isn’t particularly wide, and if they can get a generational talent who can make an impact on both sides of the field, they shouldn’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

