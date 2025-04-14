Stat Highlights A Glaring Concern Browns Have Had Since 1999

No team has struggled more at the quarterback position than the Cleveland Browns.

It seems like the team is cursed at the position.

Otherwise, it’s hard to explain their situation.

As pointed out by NFL Rumors on X, the Browns are set to have their 41st different starting quarterback since 1999.

During that same span, the New England Patriots have had ten, with Tom Brady leading the way for 20 years, except when he wasn’t healthy.

That speaks volumes about the team’s stability – or lack thereof – and it also helps explain the perennial struggles.

The quarterback is also the most important position in the game and perhaps in team sports as a whole.

It has also led to multiple coaching changes, as no team can win without some stability and continuity at the position.

The Browns thought they had finally beaten the curse when they traded for Deshaun Watson.

Unfortunately, Watson hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations, either because of injuries, a suspension, or subpar play.

Now, they have an opportunity to get their quarterback of the future in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And while it’s difficult to think that this time will be different, especially considering this year’s unimpressive quarterback class, there’s nothing else to do but hope that will be the case.

This struggle has to end at some point, as it will be the only way to make this team a perennial contender and a serious Super Bowl candidate.

