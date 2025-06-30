Browns Land In Unfavorable Spot In Latest Odds

The NFL’s parity is unique, with every franchise winning its division at least once in the past 25 years.

Every team except one.

The Cleveland Browns are currently experiencing the longest division-winning drought, a cold stretch that dates back to 1989.

Oddsmakers aren’t keen on the Browns snapping that streak this season, either.

FanDuel released its odds for every NFL team to win its division, and the Browns have the longest odds among all 32 teams (+3200).

The closest team to the Browns’ underdog odds are the New York Giants, who are at +2400 to win the NFC East.

The New York Jets are the next biggest underdogs, sporting +1600 odds to win the AFC East, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders with +1200 odds to win the AFC West.

The Browns made wholesale changes to their league-worst offense, firing their offensive coordinator to reinstate head coach Kevin Stefanski’s run-oriented scheme.

With quarterback Deshaun Watson sidelined, Jameis Winston gone as a free agent, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson traded away, the Browns will feature a new quarterback in 2025.

Cleveland signed Joe Flacco, traded for Kenny Pickett, and selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

FanDuel lists the Baltimore Ravens as the favorites to win the AFC North at -130, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

