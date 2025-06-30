New Injury Timeline Emerges For Deshaun Watson

While Deshaun Watson watches the battle to be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback, he’ll eventually face a pivotal decision point in his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Recent reports indicate Watson could be physically ready to return by midseason, and if so, the Browns would have to decide whether to activate his practice window or keep him sidelined until 2026.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently provided some insight into the situation.

“One league source said Watson could be ready to practice sometime in October, but it remains to be seen if the Browns would open the window that soon, roughly nine months post-op,” Cabot wrote.

Watson reportedly has maintained his presence as a mentor in the quarterback room.

His rehabilitation has been intense, and his leadership role has become increasingly prominent.

Rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel have praised Watson’s guidance, particularly his help with red-zone concepts and pre-snap reads.

The Browns have four quarterbacks vying to replace Watson, with Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett most likely to start in Week 1 while the rookies continue developing.

With the group healthy and establishing chemistry, Cleveland may hesitate to disrupt the dynamic by calling on Watson during the season, especially if it’s pursuing a playoff run.

Activating Watson could force a corresponding roster move, potentially requiring the Browns to cut or trade one of the other quarterbacks.

Given Watson’s history, the Browns must carefully evaluate whether rushing his return is worth the potential risks.

