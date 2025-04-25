Browns Land Ohio State RB At Pick No.36

The Cleveland Browns had one of the worst NFL offenses in 2024, scoring the fewest points in the league while ranking at the bottom of several other offensive categories.

Analysts projected the Browns would address their offensive needs early and often in the 2025 NFL Draft, suggesting the franchise would use multiple top picks to select playmakers.

Cleveland opted to go defensive first, selecting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham and UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger with their top two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the team’s No. 36 pick in the second round – a draft selection Cleveland acquired in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars – the Browns finally pulled the trigger to acquire an offensive playmaker.

Cleveland used their final second-round pick on Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.

Q!! A Buckeye in the backfield 🌰 Quinshon Judkins is joining the squad! pic.twitter.com/W21uwOrYcp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 25, 2025

Judkins was a Buckeye for only one season, joining the Big Ten school after spending two years with the Ole Miss Rebels.

The 21-year-old runner finished with 3,785 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns during his 42-game collegiate career.

He added another 442 receiving yards and five touchdowns through the air, showing his versatility in the backfield as a receiving threat.

Judkins was one of two strong options that the Ohio State program produced for this year’s draft, and he split time in the Buckeyes’ backfield with TreVeyon Henderson.

Cleveland needed to add to their running back room as Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. are the Browns’ backfield players who are currently signed for the 2025 campaign.

The Browns have not re-signed fan-favorite Nick Chubb this offseason, but the two parties have remained in contact throughout the free agency process.

