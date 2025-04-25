Browns Draft Intriguing LB Prospect At Pick No. 33

The Cleveland Browns started the second night of the 2025 NFL Draft off with another surprise.

Cleveland pulled off a blockbuster trade for their No. 2 pick, and the Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with their first-round selection.

On the draft’s second night, Cleveland pulled another surprise with the second-round’s initial selection.

While the Browns were expected to go with an offensive player, Cleveland selected another defender with their first second-round pick by taking UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger at No. 33 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Keep loading up on defense!! 😤 Let's get to work, Carson Schwesinger pic.twitter.com/XNIB9FDqMT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 25, 2025

Schwesinger is a 6-foot-2 linebacker who played for three seasons at UCLA.

In 38 collegiate games, the linebacker recorded 163 tackles, five sacks, and two interceptions.

The majority of his stats came in his final season with the Bruins as he recorded 136 tackles, four sacks, and both of his career interceptions during his final 12 games with the Big Ten school.

Linebacker is a position of need, especially as the Browns may not know the status of Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for the upcoming season.

Owusu-Koramoah was hurt during a contest against the Baltimore Ravens last season, missing the remainder of the 2024 campaign with a neck injury.

Schwesinger will be joining a linebacker group led by veterans Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush, two players who originally joined Cleveland during the 2024 offseason.

Hicks will be entering his 11th NFL season in 2025, and the 32-year-old missed games for the second straight season due to injuries in his first season with the Browns.

Bush re-signed with Cleveland this offseason, inking another one-year deal with the club in March.

