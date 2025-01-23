Browns Land Top QB Prospect In CBS Sports’ Latest Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, they’re in a position to do pretty much anything.

Nonetheless, most people agree that they need to take a quarterback.

With Cam Ward most likely going No. 1, rumors suggest that Shedeur Sanders might not want to come to Cleveland.

Nevertheless, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports still thinks the Browns will get their next signal-caller in the first round.

In the latest edition of his mock draft, he has the Las Vegas Raiders trading all the way up to No. 1 to get Sanders.

That would leave the door open for the Browns to land Ward with the following selection.

That seems like a realistic scenario.

The Tennessee Titans reportedly love Ward, which is why he hasn’t been tied to the Browns.

But if Sanders goes No. 1, that could change the Browns’ entire approach.

The latest rumors suggest that the Browns are targeting Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, who worked with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees in college.

They could then draft Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, or maybe even trade down from No. 2.

Not many people see the Titans trading down.

Still, the Raiders know that taking Shedeur might also lead to appointing Deion as their head coach.

If they manage to pull that off, they might inadvertently do the Browns a favor.

