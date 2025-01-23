Myles Garrett Named Among Finalists For AP Defensive Player Of The Year

The Cleveland Browns only won three games this season.

Even so, they still had one of the best players in the league.

Star DE Myles Garrett was still an unstoppable force despite his team’s struggles.

As shown by the NFL on X, he’s one of five finalists for Defensive Player of the Year.

The finalists for AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by @TCL_USA! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/LCaNESupFR — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2025

He’s joined by Zack Baun, T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson, and Patrick Surtain II.

Garrett entered the season as the reigning DPOY and didn’t miss a beat.

He finished the campaign with the second-most sacks in the league (14) and became the first player in league history to record at least 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons.

He also became the team’s all-time leader in sacks with 102.5.

Garrett also entered the history books by becoming just the 45th player in NFL history to log at least 100 career sacks.

He’s the first player to reach that number before turning 29.

If that wasn’t enough, Garrett also led the league in tackles for loss (22).

He had 84 quarterback pressures, ranked third in the league, and had 28 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defensed.

Considering that he was constantly facing double teams and rarely got any holding calls to go his way, this is all the more impressive.

He’s still the best pass-rusher in the game, and it isn’t particularly close.

That’s why it made sense to see him so frustrated with the team’s situation.

While it seems like he’s not going anywhere, the team will need to do right by him in the offseason.

