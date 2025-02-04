Browns Legend Admits 1 Thing Upset Him About Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in familiar territory.

They are looking for a new quarterback ahead of the 2025 season, as the options they’ve brought in over the past few seasons have not worked out how they wanted.

Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed contract could go down as one of the worst in NFL history, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston don’t seem to be a part of the team’s long-term plans.

Watson’s injury will likely keep him off the field for most of, if not the entirety of the 2025 campaign, the main reason the Browns are forced to go back to the drawing board.

While he was hurt most of last year and couldn’t help the team’s cause with his on-field contributions, Hanford Dixon recently expressed his frustrations with Watson’s off-field actions.

Watson wasn’t on the Browns’ sidelines after his injury, and Dixon believes he should have been there.

“He was up in stands, sitting in the stands watching the game. That really touched me the wrong way because I’m saying to myself, even if you can’t play, you should be down there because you may see something that can maybe help the quarterback or somebody else on that team,” Dixon said.

Should Watson have been down on the field with his team? "You might see something that could maybe help the quarterback or somebody else" –@HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/QUwF4s1g2o — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) February 4, 2025

Like him or not, Watson has been around the NFL for several years, and he has seen a lot throughout his tenure.

He experienced some ups and downs as a member of the Houston Texans and at one time, as an MVP candidate.

Watson might never get back to an MVP-caliber player, but at the very least, he might have some wisdom to impart to younger players.

It will be interesting to see if Watson is on the sidelines to start the 2025 campaign, or if he’ll continue to watch from elsewhere during his recovery.

