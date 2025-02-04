Browns Predicted To Land Franchise QB In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback.

Barring a shocking turn of events, Deshaun Watson isn’t going to play next season.

And even if he were, his subpar play and injury-proneness have made it loud and clear that he’s not the player they need.

With that in mind, Mason Cameron of ProFootballFocus predicted the team would take Cam Ward with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft:

“After reinjuring his Achilles, Deshaun Watson is expected to miss the entire 2025 season. And even if he had stayed on track in his recovery, his limited availability (he’s made just 22 starts since signing his deal in 2022) and lack of consistent production (he earned an 80.0-plus passing grade in only one game) make a strong case for the Browns to seek his replacement. Ward, who led the FBS with a 91.7 passing grade in 2024, could provide the fresh start Cleveland desperately needs at quarterback,” Cameron said.

Of course, all of that makes sense, and Ward is a solid athlete.

If you're wondering why I have Cam Ward as QB1, it's because I'm pretty confident he's the only QB in this class that routinely does stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/gR2GFBcAmw — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 31, 2025

Then again, now that Myles Garrett has formally requested to be traded, plans may have changed for Andrew Berry and company.

This draft class has been deemed as one of the least impressive at the quarterback position in the past couple of years.

It brings to mind the one from 2022, which included players like Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, and Desmond Ridder.

Needless to say, the Browns can’t afford for Ward or whoever they get to be their next quarterback to turn out like any of the aforementioned players.

They have several needs all across the roster, and with Garrett potentially gone, Penn State star Abdul Carter should be in play, either at No. 2 or if they trade down a couple of spots.

The NFL Draft class of 2026 is reportedly stacked at quarterback.

With this recent turn of events, maybe the Browns will be better off sitting this one out, signing a bridge quarterback, and waiting until 2026 to get their signal-caller of the future.

If not, Ward might be their best choice.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Predicts Team Will Make Surprising Move With No. 2 Pick