Thursday, November 28, 2024
Browns Legend Believes Deshaun Watson Signing Was ‘Good Decision’ At The Time

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ bold gamble on Deshaun Watson has become a cautionary tale in NFL contract history.

When the team traded for Watson and immediately signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, it sent shockwaves through the league.

What seemed like a franchise-transforming move has since unraveled, with Watson’s recent struggles and devastating Achilles injury transforming the deal into what many now consider the NFL’s most regrettable contract.

Browns legend Leroy Hoard recently offered a candid perspective on the controversial contract during an appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports show”.

“At the time, it was a good decision,” Hoard reflected. “Everybody saw Deshaun Watson as a guy that could come in and get back to what he was. It didn’t work out. It happens.”

It’s no surprise the Browns took a chance on Deshaun Watson to be their franchise savior.

However, the contract’s numbers are staggering. Watson’s deal averages $46 million annually, initially setting a record with $80 million more in guarantees than any previous NFL contract.

Though Dak Prescott has since topped the guaranteed money, Watson’s original contract included a $45 million signing bonus and a $1 million 2022 salary—strategically structured to minimize his financial loss during his suspension.

The fundamental issue remains: a player receiving such a massive contract must demonstrate why the team placed such extraordinary faith in him.

Watson’s performance and off-field issues have consistently fallen short of the expectations set by that groundbreaking contract.

Today, the contract stands as a complex narrative of athletic potential, organizational risk, and the sometimes unpredictable nature of NFL investments.

What was once seen as a bold strategic move now serves as a potential cautionary tale about the dangers of unprecedented financial commitments in the NFL.

