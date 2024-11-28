Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, November 28, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Are Among Teams With Longest Thanksgiving Day Game Droughts

Browns Are Among Teams With Longest Thanksgiving Day Game Droughts

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

A Dawg Pound banner on display in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

Thanksgiving and the NFL have long been intertwined, creating many memorable moments that have defined holiday football for generations.

This season continued its tradition on Thursday with three anticipated games: Bears at Lions, Giants at Cowboys, and Dolphins at Packers.

However, some teams like the Cleveland Browns have been conspicuously absent from the Thanksgiving lineup for decades.

According to Los Angeles Times insider Sam Farmer, the Browns’ last Thanksgiving appearance dates back to 1989 – a staggering 34-year hiatus.

That 10-13 loss against the Detroit Lions was a narrative of missed opportunities and dramatic performances.

Cleveland’s entire scoring came in a single quarter, with Matt Bahr’s 35-yard field goal and Barry Redden’s singular 38-yard touchdown run.

Bernie Kosar delivered a commendable performance, completing 28 of 38 passes for 296 yards, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Lions.

The Lions’ side featured a young Barry Sanders, playing through a sprained ankle, who rushed 28 times for 145 yards.

Despite entering the Pontiac Silverdome as seven-point favorites under coach Bud Carson, the Browns left defeated in a game marked by chilly Detroit conditions.

Interestingly, according to Sam Farmer, the Thanksgiving football landscape reveals more interesting statistics.

The Los Angeles Rams hold the NFL’s longest Thanksgiving Day drought, having last played on the holiday in 1975.

Even more surprising, the Jacksonville Jaguars have never participated in a Thanksgiving game.

Every other NFL franchise has managed at least one Thanksgiving appearance since the 2000s, making the Browns’ and Rams’ absences particularly notable.

NEXT:  10 Browns Players Listed On Thursday's Injury Report
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation