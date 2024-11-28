Browns Are Among Teams With Longest Thanksgiving Day Game Droughts

Thanksgiving and the NFL have long been intertwined, creating many memorable moments that have defined holiday football for generations.

This season continued its tradition on Thursday with three anticipated games: Bears at Lions, Giants at Cowboys, and Dolphins at Packers.

However, some teams like the Cleveland Browns have been conspicuously absent from the Thanksgiving lineup for decades.

According to Los Angeles Times insider Sam Farmer, the Browns’ last Thanksgiving appearance dates back to 1989 – a staggering 34-year hiatus.

The Rams have the NFL’s longest Thanksgiving Day drought. They haven’t played in a Thanksgiving game since 1975. Jacksonville has never played in one. Cleveland last played in one in 1989. Every other NFL franchise has played at least one in the 2000s. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) November 28, 2024

That 10-13 loss against the Detroit Lions was a narrative of missed opportunities and dramatic performances.

Cleveland’s entire scoring came in a single quarter, with Matt Bahr’s 35-yard field goal and Barry Redden’s singular 38-yard touchdown run.

Bernie Kosar delivered a commendable performance, completing 28 of 38 passes for 296 yards, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Lions.

The Lions’ side featured a young Barry Sanders, playing through a sprained ankle, who rushed 28 times for 145 yards.

Despite entering the Pontiac Silverdome as seven-point favorites under coach Bud Carson, the Browns left defeated in a game marked by chilly Detroit conditions.

Interestingly, according to Sam Farmer, the Thanksgiving football landscape reveals more interesting statistics.

The Los Angeles Rams hold the NFL’s longest Thanksgiving Day drought, having last played on the holiday in 1975.

Even more surprising, the Jacksonville Jaguars have never participated in a Thanksgiving game.

Every other NFL franchise has managed at least one Thanksgiving appearance since the 2000s, making the Browns’ and Rams’ absences particularly notable.

