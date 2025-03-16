Browns Legend Believes Team Should Pass On Rumored Free Agent QB

The Cleveland Browns are in the league’s most unenviable quarterback situation due to Deshaun Watson’s $72.9 million cap hit in 2025 and Kenny Pickett being in line to potentially be a starter.

Just because the Browns traded for Pickett doesn’t mean they are done adding to the QB room, though one team legend believes the Browns should pass on one of the veterans who has been consistently linked to the franchise.

On a recent episode of The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, legendary returner Josh Cribbs noted that he doesn’t want to see the Browns sign 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers, I’m against that. Even for a transition. I think it’s time for him to be in the booth,” Cribbs said.

"For me, I know players decide to put it up when they want to I think it's time for him to be in the booth." –@JoshCribbs16 on the possibility of Aaron Rodgers coming to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/FLZ30w0mig — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) March 16, 2025

Cribbs suggested the team revisit bringing Joe Flacco back or perhaps going after Kirk Cousins.

None of these options would deter the team from potentially drafting a quarterback at No. 2 in the draft, either.

Russell Wilson reportedly met with the Browns earlier in the week before heading east and meeting with the New York Giants.

The Browns, Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers are the only obvious teams left that could bring in a veteran starter, which doesn’t include the Tennessee Titans, who most believe are locked in on Cam Ward with the first overall pick.

The Falcons have also seemed to reverse course and could keep Cousins as their backup, so the options for the Browns are running thin at this point.

Regardless, Rodgers doesn’t look to be a fit.

