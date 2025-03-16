Insider Reveals Where The Browns Stand With Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns are looking to bring their offense back to life.

Kevin Stefanski will go back to calling plays, and he will reportedly have more control over the offense.

That means they will most likely revert to being a run-heavy team.

Even so, and even if they bring back Nick Chubb, which they haven’t shown much interest in doing, they might still not have a role for him.

According to team insider Mary Kay Cabot, the team could still re-sign him if the money is right and he doesn’t find any other suitor, but they would still need to figure out how to use him:

“Chubb didn’t find a new home in the first wave of free agency, and the Browns will be open to re-signing him in the second wave if they determine they’ll have a role for him. Because Chubb wouldn’t necessarily be suited for a third-down back role, the Browns would have to be sure they’d have some carries for him in the featured back role, and they don’t know that yet,” Cabot said.

The Browns relied on Nick Chubb as their workhorse back for years.

Unfortunately, this is a ruthless line of work, and you’re only as good as you’ve been lately; the past doesn’t matter.

Chubb has earned the benefit of the doubt, and he will go down as one of the greatest players in franchise history, but this is a business first and foremost.

Regardless of what they decide to do with him, the Browns will still have to find another running back to build their running game around, both now and in the future.

They will most likely pursue someone in this stacked NFL Draft class.

But even if Chubb isn’t the player he once was, he could still be an impactful player in goal-line situations, and it would certainly be nice to see him finish his career with the organization.

