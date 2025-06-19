Browns Legend Believes Team Will Make A Big Trade

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an unusual position heading into the 2025 season with four healthy quarterbacks on their roster.

This crowded quarterback room features a mix of veterans and rookies that simply cannot be sustained long term.

Kenny Pickett arrived via trade while Joe Flacco joined through free agency.

The team also selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the draft, creating a complex evaluation process that will likely see the Browns retain their rookies while parting ways with one veteran.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently offered his insight during his podcast, suggesting a significant move could be coming.

“I think we will (make a trade). I think we almost have to because even as far as the quarterback room, you got players that are getting hurt and things are happening, and at some point I think one of these quarterbacks, we’re going to have to maybe trade one of them to someone else to see if we can get some draft picks or something.”

There WILL be a trade before the season starts. #DawgPound "At some point I think one of these quarterbacks I think we're going to have to maybe trade one of them." –@HanfordDixon29

Cleveland appears committed to letting the competition play out before making any decisive moves.

This approach makes considerable strategic sense as teams become increasingly desperate closer to the regular season, potentially driving up trade values.

Both Pickett and Flacco bring legitimate starting experience that could appeal to quarterback-needy franchises.

The most probable outcome involves either Pickett or Flacco becoming expendable once the evaluation period concludes.

As the Browns prepare for their September 7 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the quarterback situation remains fluid.

After enduring a disappointing 3-14 campaign, Cleveland desperately needs a turnaround.

