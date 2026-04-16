Carnell Tate Opens Up About His Browns Visit

The Cleveland Browns and Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate have been linked to each other for months, so it’s no surprise that they are reportedly getting closer as the NFL draft approaches.

Many fans and analysts feel Tate has a strong chance of being the Browns’ No. 6 selection in the draft, and he recently spent time with the team at their facility in Cleveland.

Speaking with Rich Eisen, he opened up about that visit and said he’s “very familiar” with the team, but admitted this process is “all about football” now.

“I’m very familiar with them, and Cleveland’s right up the street from us, probably like an hour and a half, two-hour drive from the [Ohio State] facility. I was very comfortable. At this point in the process, this is all about football. Touring the facility, talking to the coaches there, them getting a feel for your personality, you getting a feel for them,” Tate said.

On paper, Tate looks like the sort of player who could fix many of the Browns’ problems. He’s a youthful and swift wide receiver with the ability to connect with the ball and then run with it. His route-running abilities have been praised by many scouts. Todd Monken wants his team to score more in 2026, which Tate could help make happen.

But the young WR made it clear that it’s “all about football” right now, which means he will be happy to work for whichever team will help him play to the best of his abilities.

Signing with the Browns makes sense because of his skill set and also because he went to Ohio State. Transitioning to the Browns could be seamless. However, several teams are looking at Tate, and he could be the first wide receiver off the board.

Tate has reportedly met with multiple teams already, and there is still time before the draft. Some people believe him, and the Browns are a match made in heaven, and he sounds fond of the organization.

However, his coming to Cleveland for good is not a foregone conclusion.

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