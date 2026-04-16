Todd Monken Reveals How Browns Will Look In 2026

Todd Monken has a big task ahead of him during his first year as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. He is aiming to turn around a team that has struggled for years and still has multiple holes in the roster that need to be filled.

In a new interview, Monken laid it out plainly: he is aiming to change the way the Browns play and look. He seems to take pride in the work that he does, and he knows his name is at stake.

Above everything else, he does not want the Browns to deliver any more “sh—y” football in the new year.

“Your physicality, your effort, your execution pop off the tape because that has nothing to do with what scheme you run. The way I like to say it is: As much as I love winning and hate losing, I despise sh***y football. Absolutely despise that it doesn’t look like what you want it to look like. There’s nothing worse than that, because it’s a reflection of you. When Jimmy and Dee [Haslam] sign a check with my name on it, they expect a kick** football team. My job is to prove them right every day. That’s what a player’s job is: When they sign a check with their name on it, it’s their job to prove it every day, just like all of us,” Monken said.

One of the best interviews we've ever done. Todd Monken for an electric sitdown. I asked him what the 2026 Browns will look like based on his philosophy. "I despise sh*tty football." This is the good stuff. This Is Football with Todd this week was so great. pic.twitter.com/rdQh6KznJQ — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 16, 2026

Monken is 100 percent right when he says that the Browns are a reflection of him. When he was chosen as the team’s new head coach, he attached his name and his reputation to how well they will play. At the end of the day, the buck stops with him, and he is responsible for the Browns’ culture, chemistry, and their success, too.

Although Monken is saying all the right things, it’s worth noting that the rest of the NFL coaches feel the same way. They all want to deliver. And some have more proven rosters, front offices with deeper pockets, and more experience.

Monken is being thrown into the deep end during his first year, with no previous head coaching experience. He obviously has some big goals and is clearly inspired and ready to get to work. But in a few months, he will learn that the rest of the NFL also has the same goals and determination.

That is when Monken’s words will have to translate into success.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Jeremiyah Love