Andrew Berry Hints That Browns Could Make Surprising Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns hold several high picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and they are trying to figure out what to do with them. While they might stick with the picks they have now, they could also commit to some trades that move them down in the draft.

At the same time, they might also move up too. The idea of the Browns trading up hasn’t been talked about a lot lately, but in a new clip shared by Mary Kay Cabot, general manager Andrew Berry said it is “a possibility.”

He seemed to suggest that the idea has always been on the table, but it’s all about wanting a player enough to make it happen. Berry has to weigh the value of a player versus the cost of acquiring him.

A player has to be very special in order for a move upward to be worth it.

“I think in every draft there’s always someone that’s realistic to trade up for. What’s associated with that is what’s the cost? That’s a hard question to answer without having both sides of it. But that’s certainly a possibility,” Berry said.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry says “it’s certainly a possibility” to trade up: pic.twitter.com/hbC4FRjeLL — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 16, 2026

Most people believe that the only movement the Browns might have will be downward. They may let go of their No. 6 pick, for example, in order to pick up other selections that could still let them get the sort of players they want.

Climbing up in the draft would make sense if the Browns had their hearts set on a certain player who would never make it until No. 6, but according to most reports, they have a few options that they are kicking around. Some names are talked about more than others, but the Browns seem somewhat flexible.

Of course, there is still some time before the draft, and the Browns may change their minds. If they fall in love with a specific player and determine that he’s only available at No. 5 or earlier, they might have to make some massive moves to climb up.

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