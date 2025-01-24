Browns Nation

Friday, January 24, 2025
Browns Legend Calls Out Kevin Stefanski To Fix Major Issue With Team

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have made a significant move in their coaching staff, with Tommy Rees officially joining as the new offensive coordinator.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski wasted no time in addressing the media, revealing his plans to reclaim play-calling duties in the 2025 season after stepping back last year.

Meanwhile, Browns legend Josh Cribbs didn’t hold back when discussing the team’s performance on “The Return with Josh and Maria Cribbs” podcast.

He highlighted a critical area of improvement for the Browns: discipline and attention to detail, particularly when it comes to penalties.

“Short advice to Kevin Stefanski, there does need to be a little bit more discipline and attention to detail, and that stuff needs to be practiced.  It has to be nipped in the bud and practiced, because those things make you lose games, especially when it’s close.”

He stressed that these small infractions can be game-changers, especially in closely contested matchups.

Drawing from his own playing experience, Cribbs recalled how former coach Eric Mangini transformed the Browns from a heavily penalized team to one of the least penalized.

Mangini’s approach was brutally simple yet effective: players who jumped offside during practice immediately ran laps, with replacements stepping in instantly.

This method instilled a culture of accountability that went beyond mere punishment. It created a precise, focused environment where players understood the consequences of mental errors.

Cribbs believes this kind of rigorous approach is exactly what the Cleveland Browns need to avoid self-inflicted mistakes that can cost them crucial games.

As the Browns look to build on their recent successes, Stefanski’s return to play-calling and the addition of Tommy Rees to the coaching staff signal what can be called a strategic reset.

Browns Nation