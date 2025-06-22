Browns Nation

Sunday, June 22, 2025
Browns Legend Gives Unflattering Prediction About Kenny Pickett

Browns Legend Gives Unflattering Prediction About Kenny Pickett

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Legend Gives Unflattering Prediction About Kenny Pickett
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter this season with a logjam at the quarterback position.

Unfortunately, it’s not like they have multiple promising options to take the reins of the offense.

Instead, they have a quarterback room full of players who don’t offer much upside.

That’s why Hanford Dixon believes that if they’re going to give someone an opportunity, it shouldn’t be Kenny Pickett, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, isn’t a rookie, and hasn’t played well so far in his career.

In the latest edition of his show, the legendary defender claimed that he doesn’t see Pickett being the starter:

“We don’t know where this whole quarterback thing is going to go with the four guys that we have. I was listening to some guys—I thought it was just totally, totally ridiculous talking about [Kenny] Pickett is going to start. I’m not opposed to that. I want the best guy to start, but I just can’t see that. That’s Pittsburgh’s old guy. I can’t wait to see what happens with that quarterback room,” Dixon said.

At the end of the day, Dixon is a fan first and foremost, and like all fans, he will support whoever gets the nod.

Then again, of all options, it’s hard to disagree that he might boast the least upside.

Joe Flacco won’t get any better than he is right now, and he won’t be a long-term solution, but he would be many people’s first choice to win right now, and that’s not what most people would say about Pickett.

Dillon Gabriel was never projected to be a starter or a star at the next level, but he’s still a rookie.

Of all options, Shedeur Sanders might have the best shot to be the long-term starting quarterback.

However, all things considered, it seems like the team’s quarterback of the future might not be on their roster – or even in the league – yet.

