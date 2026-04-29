Analyst Explains Why The Browns Won The Draft

The Cleveland Browns were feeling the pressure heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. They were graded highly by fans and analysts alike after the 2025 draft, and wanted to keep the momentum moving this year.

While this pressure was at the forefront, and with two first-round picks in tow, the Browns selected players who most fans and analysts were excited about. In fact, analyst Ari Meirov spoke highly of their selections in a recently shared video, giving the Browns props for taking so many high-value prospects off the board.

“Their first four picks were in the first round of many mock drafts of the consensus board,” Meirov said, adding, “The process and the way they went through this draft,” Meirov said.

The #Browns were able to draft 4 players many viewed as potential 1st-round picks (Fano, Concepcion, Boston, and McNeil-Warren), while also adding two 2027 4th-round picks during the draft, giving them 10 total picks next year. The picks. The process. I loved all of it. https://t.co/JcHEcpgCt1 pic.twitter.com/UvAh72zBsW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2026

Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren were all viewed as first-round potentials coming into the draft, which should be a sigh of relief for Browns fans. First-round players end up as busts all the time, so there’s a chance that at least one of these players doesn’t pan out, but starting with this baseline is positive.

The draft isn’t won or lost on the day that picks are made, so it’ll be interesting to see how all of these athletes look when they get to Cleveland.

If they can play well on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, there’s no telling what this team might look like in a few months. New head coach Todd Monken and his two new coordinators certainly have their work cut out for themselves, but if they are successful, they’ll be heroes in Cleveland.

The Browns haven’t had the best luck in trades and free agency lately, but if these draft picks pan out, fans will be overjoyed by another strong year in the pre and post-draft process.

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One Sleeper Browns Pick Has Major Insider Genuinely Excited