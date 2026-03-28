Josh Cribbs Gets Honest About Browns’ Special Teams Issues

The Cleveland Browns had a lengthy, frustrating list of problem areas last season, but few created as many complaints as their special teams unit. People understandably wanted special teams to be consistent and reliable, but they made repeated mistakes that cost the Browns a lot.

Because of that, the Browns are changing things up, and they have a brand new special teams coordinator for 2026.

However, while appearing on The Top Dawgs Show, former Browns standout Josh Cribbs offered a more nuanced view of Bubba Ventrone’s tenure.

Cribbs made it clear that he respects Ventrone and understands some of the challenges he faced. At the same time, he acknowledged that the unit ultimately did not perform at the level it needed to.

“I had to sit there and watch fans tell me, ‘Our special teams is trash, the Bubba guy.’ I was tensing up because that’s my guy. I was like, ‘Well, he wasn’t given a lot of guys, so I understand.’ He failed to galvanize the [special teams]. Sometimes, what makes you a good coach is you take the trash that they give you, and you turn it into gold,” Cribbs said.

Were the Browns' Special Teams struggles Bubba Ventrone's fault? #DawgPound "You take the trash that they give you, and you turn it into gold." –@JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/zhWaGUGjqg — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) March 26, 2026

A lot of the blame was laid at Ventrone’s feet last year, and there were cries from some fans who wanted to see him fired. When Kevin Stefanski was let go, Ventrone wasn’t far behind. But he isn’t out of the NFL and will instead lead special teams for the Los Angeles Rams next season.

As for the Browns, they will now have Byron Storer direct special teams in the new season. He has coached in the league for 12 years, including spending the last four as an assistant with special teams for the Green Bay Packers.

A new coach could give the Browns a much-needed boost, but Storer will be working with many of the same players who struggled last year. However, to Cribbs’ point, it is the job of a coordinator to make the most out of whatever roster he has. Ventrone wasn’t able to get that done, but perhaps Storer will have a new perspective, new energy, and more luck.

Storer is taking over a team that has faced a lot of harsh criticism lately, and he hopes to change that in 2026.

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