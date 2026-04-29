Browns’ Rookies May Play Big Roles Sooner Than Anyone Expected

The Cleveland Browns had one of the worst offenses in the league last season, and they have done everything they possibly can to address that side of the ball this offseason, starting with the hiring of Todd Monken as head coach. The Browns then began a complete rebuild of the offensive line during free agency, and they continued that project during the 2026 NFL Draft.

In addition to selecting three offensive linemen, including top pick Spencer Fano, the Browns added two wide receivers, two tight ends, and a developmental quarterback among their 10 selections. It is a huge influx of talent, with plenty of opportunities waiting for those prospects.

Insider Daniel Oyefusi has raised a post-draft question about the Browns’ rookie class, and he predicts many of them will have “big roles sooner rather than later.”

“How quickly can the rookies on offense make an impact?” Oyefusi wrote. “Eight of the Browns’ 10 draft picks were on offense, and many should be poised for big roles sooner rather than later. No. 9 pick Spencer Fano will get a shot to be Cleveland’s franchise left tackle, and first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion could very well start opposite Jerry Jeudy in Week 1. Second-round pick Denzel Boston provides a unique skill set in the Browns’ wide receiver room as a big-bodied target, and though center Parker Brailsford was a fifth-round pick, he has plenty of experience (42 college starts) and could push for a starting role.”

Oyefusi’s observation about Brailsford is interesting, as the fifth-round pick out of Alabama is seen as a bit undersized for an NFL offensive lineman at 6-foot-1, 289 pounds. In addition, Elgton Jenkins was signed as a free agent this offseason as the presumptive starting center, after earning Pro Bowl recognition with the Green Bay Packers as a guard. If Brailsford can earn the job, it would give the Browns much more versatility along the line, which is also adding third-round tackle Austin Barber.

In addition to Concepcion and Boston, tight ends Joe Royer (fifth round) and Carsen Ryan (seventh round) are seen as potential pass-catching threats in the two-tight end sets that Monken is familiar with from his time as the offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens. Royer, in particular, is intriguing after he broke Travis Kelce’s school record for single-season receptions at the position while at the University of Cincinnati.

Cleveland also selected athletically gifted quarterback Taylen Green in the sixth round. Though he is not expected to compete for playing time this season, he could emerge as a useful dynamic player down the road.

The Browns now look to be much better stocked with talent on offense, which should greatly help whoever the starting quarterback winds up being.

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