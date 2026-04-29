One Sleeper Browns Pick Has Major Insider Genuinely Excited

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with several holes to fill, and fans were anxious to see if they’d figure out most, if not all, of their weaknesses. Thankfully, they’ve addressed many of their troublesome areas from last season, including the offensive line and the need to bulk up their wide receiver room.

Fans were curious to see how the team would attack the quarterback position, especially since they already had Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson on the roster. Still, none of them presented as a clear-cut starter. While they didn’t use an early-round pick on a QB, they did take former Arkansas QB Taylen Green in the sixth round, who could be an interesting option on this roster.

Insider Albert Breer talked about this in a recent segment of 92.3’s The Fan, giving a glowing review of Green and what kind of athlete he could be for this team and in this league.

“He is an unbelievable, unbelievable athlete. Has a hose for an arm…the problem is, if you ask him to throw it to you from across the living room, he might put it through a window. I certainly think there’s an opportunity to develop something there. He is such a great athlete,” Breer said.

"He is an unbelievable, unbelievable athlete. Has a hose for an arm…the problem is, if you ask him to throw it to you from across the living room, he might put it through a window. I certainly think there's an opportunity to develop something there. He is such a great… pic.twitter.com/bf2X3itgDh — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 28, 2026

While Breer isn’t necessarily confident in Green’s accuracy at the moment, his ceiling could be desirable for a Browns offense that has been anemic, to say the least. If Green develops into his potential, which is certainly interesting under new head coach Todd Monken, there’s a world where he competes for the starting gig sooner rather than later.

Of course, he’ll have to beat out at least one of these QBs to make the roster, but Green did a lot at Arkansas that could be promising for his outlook moving forward. He might not have been the highest-touted prospect heading into the draft, but anything can happen when a player gets an opportunity to showcase their skills.

Doing what they’ve always done clearly hasn’t been working for the Browns over the past several seasons. Perhaps, by bringing in a prospect like Green, they can grow and develop a more raw player, molding him into exactly what this offense needs moving forward.

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One Browns QB May Not Make It To The Regular Season