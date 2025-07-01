Browns Legend Makes A Bold Statement About Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns’ defense regressed significantly last season.

Despite the struggles, Denzel Ward managed to have an outstanding campaign.

He was the lone bright spot in the secondary and had one of the best seasons of his seven-year career.

That’s why Hanford Dixon believes Ward is right up there with the best of the best in the NFL.

As a matter of fact, he might be the best player at his position.

The Browns legend recently explained how Ward can be the top cornerback in the game.

“He’s just got to stay healthy. You know who I’m talking about. That defensive back, that cornerback, Denzel Ward. I think he’s just got to stay healthy. If he’s healthy, there’s no one better than Denzel Ward when he’s healthy,” Dixon said.

Denzel Ward is the best cornerback in the NFL when he's healthy. #DawgPound "He's just got to stay healthy." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @Bathroomsusa https://t.co/aFxmISWglx pic.twitter.com/eNAwvqa19n — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 29, 2025

Ward has missed at least one game in every season of his career, but he’s been dependable for the most part, playing in at least 12 games every year.

He made 16 starts last season and led the league with 19 passes defended.

He also logged 49 total tackles (41 solo).

Ward is the leader of the secondary, and while he doesn’t get as much credit as Myles Garrett, he’s one of the defensive anchors.

The Browns need to return to their dominant ways after they struggled to keep their foot on the gas in the second year under coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Though some of that also had to do with their offensive inefficiencies, keeping Ward on the field will be crucial to getting back on track.

