Have The Browns Tipped Their Hand In The QB Battle?

The Cleveland Browns approach training camp with four quarterbacks competing for the starting job, but their decision-making process may have already revealed their true preferences.

While public attention has focused heavily on veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Shedeur Sanders, insiders suggest the front office has different priorities.

Analyst Jay Crawford believes the organization provided clear indicators about its internal rankings.

“When they had a chance to bring in a quarterback through trade or free agency, the first guy they brought in was Kenny Pickett, and then they backfilled with Joe Flacco. When they were in the draft and they had a chance to bring in a quarterback, the first guy they went with was Dillon Gabriel, and they backfilled with Shedeur Sanders. The Browns have already told us who amongst the four they liked the most. Right now, it makes sense that Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel would be higher on their mental draft chart because these are the guys they chose to bring in over the other two guys,” Crawford said.

This assessment aligns with recent reports suggesting the Browns have no plans to move either rookie quarterback.

However, the real competition to start appears centered on Pickett and Gabriel rather than the more publicized options.

Flacco earned significant goodwill during the Browns’ 2023 playoff push and maintains considerable support.

Sanders, despite falling in the 2025 NFL Draft, has shown flashes of potential and retains a dedicated following among supporters who believe in his upside.

Yet, Sanders sits fourth on the depth chart while Flacco is viewed more as a temporary solution than a long-term answer.

The organization appears committed to developing the younger acquisitions rather than relying on the veteran presence.

Training camp opens next month as the latest stage in an intriguing quarterback competition.

