Browns Legend Makes Big Deshaun Watson Prediction

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with a mix of veteran experience and rookie talent at quarterback.

That approach changed quickly when they traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to shoulder the position.

The move also cleared space for Deshaun Watson’s potential return.

Gabriel has struggled through his first several starts, completing under 60 percent of his passes while averaging just 4.9 yards per attempt.

Those numbers have raised concerns about whether the rookie can lead a competent offense.

Former Browns standout Josh Cribbs recently weighed in on the situation during an appearance on the “Top Dawgs Show.”

“Ya’ll forgot about four. Deshaun Watson ain’t terrible,” Cribbs said. “I believe that Deshaun Watson, in all of his faults, will put up more passing yards and throw down the field more than four yards on average.”

Watson has not played since tearing his Achilles last season.

The injury ended what was already a difficult campaign for both the quarterback and the franchise.

Cleveland now sits at 2-6 and remains at the bottom of the AFC North standings.

Gabriel’s recent performances have divided the fan base, while Sanders continues watching from the sidelines as his backup.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Gabriel will remain the starter through the bye week despite the mounting criticism surrounding his play.

Watson’s recovery timeline is progressing, and the Browns will soon face a decision about his role moving forward.

His play before the injury offered little reason for optimism, raising questions about whether his return provides a legitimate solution.

